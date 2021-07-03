Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 1,796 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 84.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVO. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 123.1% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $84.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.85. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $63.22 and a one year high of $84.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.95.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $4.64. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

