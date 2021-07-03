O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $193.36 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.33 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.80. The stock has a market cap of $57.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.98%.

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $196.90 per share, with a total value of $98,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPN. Raymond James boosted their price target on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.57.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

