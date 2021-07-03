O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,144,000 after buying an additional 9,492,100 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $245,330,000. Starboard Value LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 531,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,108,000 after buying an additional 1,230,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,924,988,000 after buying an additional 645,177 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,267.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 673,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,775,000 after buying an additional 624,137 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM opened at $229.19 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $137.24 and a 52 week high of $234.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.76.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.