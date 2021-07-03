Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 1.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 8.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 0.6% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 165,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 3.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of National Vision from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE opened at $50.78 on Friday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.10 and a one year high of $53.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 53.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.74.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. National Vision had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. National Vision’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $7,756,734.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 381,831 shares in the company, valued at $18,415,709.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $164,395.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

