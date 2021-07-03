Quantbot Technologies LP Buys Shares of 2,726 WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,726 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,898,000 after acquiring an additional 9,527 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 7,750.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 137,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 135,625 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 4th quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 4th quarter worth $2,767,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on WESCO International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. WESCO International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.14.

In other news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total value of $764,004.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,991 shares in the company, valued at $539,876.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $837,729.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,041.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,080 shares of company stock worth $7,704,013 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International stock opened at $103.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.54, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.47. WESCO International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $113.10.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

