2,900 Shares in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Purchased by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 9.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

BLDP stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 26.03 and a quick ratio of 25.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.41.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 56.85%. The company had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.74 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLDP. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.07.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

