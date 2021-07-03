O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 856 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Avnet in the first quarter worth $4,080,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the third quarter valued at $710,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,314,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,139,000 after buying an additional 53,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Avnet by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 726,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,523,000 after acquiring an additional 62,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Avnet alerts:

AVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Avnet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Shares of AVT opened at $40.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.87. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.52. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

In other Avnet news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 23,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $1,007,686.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $239,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,057 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.