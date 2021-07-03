Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,535 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Flowserve by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,447,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,296,000 after buying an additional 4,244,530 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Flowserve by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,177,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,810,000 after buying an additional 37,796 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,395,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Flowserve by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,388,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,891,000 after buying an additional 219,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Flowserve by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,220,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,960,000 after buying an additional 7,629 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on FLS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Flowserve from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

FLS stock opened at $40.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.78. Flowserve Co. has a 1 year low of $25.87 and a 1 year high of $44.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $857.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.29 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.54%. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

