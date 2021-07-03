Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 37,454 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 70.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 37,454 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 653 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,884 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 733 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.39.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $368.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $333.85. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $399.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.