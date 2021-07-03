Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Discovery were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCK. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discovery in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the first quarter worth about $18,661,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 132.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,688,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,611 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the first quarter worth about $79,793,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the first quarter worth about $87,805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK opened at $29.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $66.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.41.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.