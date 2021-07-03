Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $5.34 Million Stock Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 1,614.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,815 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 206,991 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $5,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IMO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $30.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.99. The firm has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $35.20.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2196 per share. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently -40.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Desjardins raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

