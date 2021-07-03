Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) CEO Sells $123,620.00 in Stock

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total value of $123,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ KALU opened at $123.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 74.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $50.49 and a 52-week high of $141.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.93.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.05 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KALU. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 4,990.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.