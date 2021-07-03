American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) CEO Nicholas K. Akins Sells 2,100 Shares

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $177,933.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $85.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.27. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $94.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.