The Goldman Sachs Group Raises SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target to $25.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SPWR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SunPower from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunPower presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.42.

Get SunPower alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $28.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 2.09. SunPower has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $57.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.96.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. SunPower had a net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $306.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that SunPower will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 3,832 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $128,985.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,934.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 11,116 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $256,668.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,183.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,106 shares of company stock worth $3,033,812 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SunPower in the 4th quarter worth $55,673,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in SunPower in the 1st quarter worth $46,453,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SunPower by 365.6% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,370,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,151,000 after buying an additional 1,076,504 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SunPower in the 4th quarter worth $18,782,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in SunPower in the 1st quarter worth $14,729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.