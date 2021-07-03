Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WBA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.28.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of WBA stock opened at $48.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.