Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Director Barry M. Monheit Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $322,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Barry M. Monheit also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $276,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $30.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.28. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $39.61.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.80 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 88.85% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This is an increase from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 7.06%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,808,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,906,000 after acquiring an additional 79,646 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,443,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,645,000 after purchasing an additional 54,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 932,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,277,000 after purchasing an additional 88,928 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 575,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,034,000 after purchasing an additional 305,761 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 406,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 66,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWBI. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Smith & Wesson Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

