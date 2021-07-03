Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) VP Sells $245,400.00 in Stock

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) VP Anil Shetty sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $245,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE MEI opened at $49.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.45. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $23.97 and a one year high of $50.19. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Methode Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.13%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,253,000 after buying an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $591,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 96.4% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 245,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,324,000 after purchasing an additional 120,697 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 14.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,762 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 23,613 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 374.4% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 44,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 34,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

