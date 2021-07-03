Douglas Nalette Sells 16,640 Shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Stock

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Senior Officer Douglas Nalette sold 16,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.75, for a total value of C$478,434.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,041,711.45.

Douglas Nalette also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

On Friday, June 25th, Douglas Nalette sold 16,640 shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.32, for a total value of C$471,291.39.

TSE:ITP opened at C$29.27 on Friday. Intertape Polymer Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$11.61 and a 52 week high of C$32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.50, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.35.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$437.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$395.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Intertape Polymer Group Inc. will post 1.9900001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.193 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This is an increase from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Intertape Polymer Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

ITP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group to C$38.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intertape Polymer Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.67.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.