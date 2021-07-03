Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $41.27 Million Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 600,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,081 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.26% of Cogent Communications worth $41,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCOI. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.7% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Cogent Communications by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.8% in the first quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

CCOI has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogent Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $75.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 76.05 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.00. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $53.20 and a one year high of $90.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.17 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 17.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 410.53%.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $44,640.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,612,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sean Robert Wallace sold 1,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.60, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,724 shares of company stock worth $1,493,408. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

