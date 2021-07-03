Brokerages Set LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Target Price at $12.64

Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.64.

LX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.30 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

LX stock opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.49. LexinFintech has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.96. LexinFintech had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 37.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LexinFintech will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 209.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 59,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 40,208 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 318.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 181,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.