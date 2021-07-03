Nuvei Co. (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Receives $110.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Nuvei Co. (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.00.

NUVCF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC upped their price target on Nuvei from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Nuvei from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

OTCMKTS:NUVCF opened at $84.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.20. Nuvei has a 12 month low of $36.96 and a 12 month high of $84.28.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides a suite of payment solutions designed to support the entire lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels while providing what we believe is a superior payments experience.

