Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,258 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after purchasing an additional 31,253 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 202,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 122,420 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 73.4% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.0% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 21.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CEO Ritch N. Wood sold 18,250 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,074,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,525 shares in the company, valued at $11,565,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 2,148 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $118,182.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,902.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,917 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,975. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

NYSE:NUS opened at $56.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.17. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.76 and a twelve month high of $63.85.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $677.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.26 million. As a group, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

