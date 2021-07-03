Neuberger Berman Group LLC Takes Position in Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 366,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,500,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV by 504.4% in the fourth quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,147,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,486,000 after acquiring an additional 957,581 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV in the first quarter worth approximately $5,610,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV in the first quarter worth approximately $3,289,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV in the first quarter worth approximately $2,687,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCIV stock opened at $27.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.26. Churchill Capital Corp IV has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.86.

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

