Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $6.08 Million Stock Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 105,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,381 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $6,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Sprout Social in the first quarter worth $168,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Sprout Social by 4,410.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social in the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social in the first quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.30.

In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $397,452.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $80,284.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 239,697 shares of company stock valued at $16,535,285. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPT stock opened at $89.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.50 and a beta of 1.02. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $95.25.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

