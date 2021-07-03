Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 340.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,333 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $5,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 46,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

FBHS stock opened at $99.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.65. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.18 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.83.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

In other news, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $1,964,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total value of $1,504,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,826 shares of company stock worth $3,609,873 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FBHS has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.06.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

