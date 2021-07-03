The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.13% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $6,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 95,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $70.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.06. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 1-year low of $50.53 and a 1-year high of $70.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 101.37 and a beta of 1.09.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DSGX. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.41.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

