AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) were down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.79 and last traded at $20.80. Approximately 20,105 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,519,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABCL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.79.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $202.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 million. As a group, analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae sold 5,598,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $134,530,032.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,604,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,172,049.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Veronique Lecault sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,006,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,653,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,898,420 shares of company stock worth $337,960,033 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter valued at $102,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in AbCellera Biologics by 38,262.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter valued at $300,000. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

