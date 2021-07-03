Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys New Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,003 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 10.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 19.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Shares of HDB opened at $73.15 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $84.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.79.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a $0.214 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is 9.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.