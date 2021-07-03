WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 110,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,652 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in WisdomTree Investments were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 21.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 112,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 28.8% during the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 86.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,324,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 10,349 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WETF shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

WETF opened at $6.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.62. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.33.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.40 million. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

