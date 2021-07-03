Clearbridge Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNTX. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 49.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $33.52 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $24.69 and a one year high of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.30.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Gentex had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

In other Gentex news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $194,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,570.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $140,835.48. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,501 shares of company stock valued at $678,389. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

