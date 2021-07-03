The Interpublic Group of Companies’ (IPG) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IPG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered The Interpublic Group of Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.56.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $33.04 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

In related news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,223,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,318,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,199 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 808.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,789,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,751 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,856,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,646 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,574,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

