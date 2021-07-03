Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $64.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.42% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on REXR. TheStreet raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Rexford Industrial Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

REXR opened at $57.44 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $59.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 95.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.61.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $155,505.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 77,670 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $4,292,044.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,048,694.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,675 shares of company stock worth $4,791,620 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 372,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,794,000 after buying an additional 7,471 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $29,258,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 237,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,680,000 after buying an additional 7,891 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,019,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,374,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 107,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,432,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the period.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.