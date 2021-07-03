Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $6.78 Million Stock Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 25,114 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $6,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEO. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 228,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,291,000 after buying an additional 45,791 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 300,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.95.

In related news, insider George Cardoza sold 169,230 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $6,835,199.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,879 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,232.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $859,631.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,523.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 320,568 shares of company stock worth $12,828,875 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NEO stock opened at $43.95 on Friday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $61.57. The company has a quick ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 13.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -549.38 and a beta of 0.69.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

