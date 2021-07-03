Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 24,819 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,819 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $39,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 991,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,890,000 after purchasing an additional 567,201 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,278,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,075,000 after purchasing an additional 96,105 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,163,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 992,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,906,000 after acquiring an additional 43,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,322,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,528,000 after acquiring an additional 107,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $76.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.45. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $29.23 and a one year high of $86.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.79.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($1.16). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 160.81% and a negative return on equity of 186.81%. The company had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RHP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

