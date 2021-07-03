Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $39.38 Million Stock Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 586,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,040 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.11% of Worthington Industries worth $39,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Worthington Industries by 777.6% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Worthington Industries by 273.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. 47.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Worthington Industries stock opened at $60.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $75.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.58. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $978.32 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.09%.

In related news, Director John B. Blystone sold 17,424 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $1,240,240.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 182,596 shares in the company, valued at $12,997,183.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Blystone sold 31,371 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $2,217,929.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 182,596 shares in the company, valued at $12,909,537.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,962 shares of company stock worth $5,890,100 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 29th.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

