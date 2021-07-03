Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 671,080 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,639 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.12% of Kirby worth $40,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the first quarter worth about $277,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Kirby by 21.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, G.Research cut shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

Shares of KEX opened at $61.00 on Friday. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $70.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $496.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.03 million. Kirby had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $208,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,442,347.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $40,074.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,607 shares of company stock worth $1,901,594 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

