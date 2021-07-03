Northern Trust Corp Sells 27,015 Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 863,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,015 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $35,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Herman Miller by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,345,000 after buying an additional 49,703 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Herman Miller by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Herman Miller by 177.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 221,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,133,000 after buying an additional 142,056 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Herman Miller in the 1st quarter valued at $15,245,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,050,000 after purchasing an additional 44,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MLHR shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Herman Miller in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Herman Miller in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Herman Miller from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Herman Miller stock opened at $46.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.34. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.27.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $621.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.80 million. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Herman Miller’s payout ratio is presently 22.52%.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

