Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ 9th Largest Position

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.3% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $20,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $1,238,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $4,672,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Apple by 1,605.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,692,000 after buying an additional 203,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc increased its position in Apple by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 20,452 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $139.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $89.14 and a one year high of $145.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

