Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altimmune, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutics company. It focused on the development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of disease. The company’s proprietary platform technologies consist of RespirVec and Densigen. Altimmune Inc., formerly known as Pharmathene Inc., is based in Gaithersburg, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on ALT. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Altimmune from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Altimmune from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Altimmune from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.17.

NASDAQ:ALT opened at $9.34 on Friday. Altimmune has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.76.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 881.27% and a negative return on equity of 31.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altimmune will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 46.4% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,758,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,978,000 after buying an additional 874,067 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Altimmune by 10.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,315,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,593,000 after purchasing an additional 122,120 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Altimmune during the fourth quarter valued at $13,465,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Altimmune during the first quarter valued at $15,635,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Altimmune by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,058,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,952,000 after purchasing an additional 65,511 shares in the last quarter. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

