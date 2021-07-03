Northern Trust Corp Cuts Holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,101,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 226,361 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.74% of Trustmark worth $37,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,168,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Trustmark by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after purchasing an additional 14,251 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trustmark by 15.3% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 55,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Trustmark in the first quarter worth about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Trustmark alerts:

TRMK opened at $30.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.04. Trustmark Co. has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $36.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.86.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.48 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 35.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday.

Trustmark Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.