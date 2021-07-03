Analysts Anticipate La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) will announce $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for La-Z-Boy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.56. La-Z-Boy posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 216.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow La-Z-Boy.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $519.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In other news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 2,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $99,163.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 423,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,248,742.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 232.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 1,131.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 110.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LZB opened at $37.18 on Wednesday. La-Z-Boy has a twelve month low of $25.98 and a twelve month high of $46.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.51. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

