Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Short Interest Down 31.0% in June

Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the May 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 100.0 days.
Icade stock opened at $85.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.22. Icade has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $92.93.
About Icade
