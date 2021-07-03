Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Short Interest Down 31.0% in June

Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the May 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 100.0 days.

Icade stock opened at $85.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.22. Icade has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $92.93.

Get Icade alerts:

About Icade

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citiesÂlocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associationsÂ As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of Â11.6bn as of 06/30/2020 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2019 economic revenues of nearly Â1bn), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Icade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.