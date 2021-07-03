Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600,100 shares, an increase of 54.0% from the May 31st total of 389,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of CHUEF stock opened at $12.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.33. Chubu Electric Power has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $12.44.

Get Chubu Electric Power alerts:

About Chubu Electric Power

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: JERA, Power Network, and Customer Service & Sales. It generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, biomass, and solar sources.

Featured Article: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chubu Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubu Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.