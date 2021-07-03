Brokerages Set Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) PT at $21.17

Shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMMPF shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.25 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $19.50 to $20.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of KMMPF opened at $16.37 on Wednesday. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $16.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.99.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.