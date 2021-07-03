Andrew D’amico Sells 5,000 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Andrew D’amico sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Andrew D’amico also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $93,010.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $85,930.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $88,910.00.

NASDAQ:VICR opened at $107.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.84. Vicor Co. has a twelve month low of $70.90 and a twelve month high of $108.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.42 and a beta of 0.67.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Vicor had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vicor Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in Vicor by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 6,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,233 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 1,065.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 59,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VICR shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Vicor in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vicor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

