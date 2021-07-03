TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.21.

TA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded TravelCenters of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

NASDAQ:TA opened at $32.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.30. TravelCenters of America has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $35.99. The stock has a market cap of $466.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 640.80 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.35. TravelCenters of America had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Mark R. Young sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $433,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,562.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Barry A. Richards sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 63,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,765.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in TravelCenters of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. 51.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

