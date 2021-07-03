The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Major Shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C Sells 70,193 Shares of Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 70,193 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $3,680,920.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Management L.L.C also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 133,116 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $7,099,076.28.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $46.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.94. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.48 and a 52 week high of $47.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $612.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 53.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CG shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,196,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,009 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,784,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,302,000 after acquiring an additional 261,508 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,939,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,026 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,083,000 after acquiring an additional 107,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,561,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,108,000 after acquiring an additional 114,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

