Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) CEO Sells $14,733,850.60 in Stock

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) CEO Ying Du sold 83,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.70, for a total value of $14,733,850.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ying Du also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Ying Du sold 101,648 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $17,909,361.12.

On Monday, May 3rd, Ying Du sold 62,164 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.57, for a total value of $10,043,837.48.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Ying Du sold 21,936 shares of Zai Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total value of $2,948,637.12.

On Monday, April 5th, Ying Du sold 50,784 shares of Zai Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $6,408,432.96.

ZLAB opened at $175.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.72. Zai Lab Limited has a 52 week low of $71.79 and a 52 week high of $193.54. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). The firm had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Zai Lab by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Zai Lab by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZLAB. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zai Lab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.85.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

