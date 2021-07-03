Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,642,235 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 104,286 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $43,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DB. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Heron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DB opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $15.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.47.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

