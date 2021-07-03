Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 54,948 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,433,522 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 54,948 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.32% of Simmons First National worth $42,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 3,575.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares during the period. 25.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SFNC. Zacks Investment Research cut Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 10th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Simmons First National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of Simmons First National stock opened at $28.96 on Friday. Simmons First National Co. has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.89.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $198.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

